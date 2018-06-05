2018 Best Outdoor Dining: Tagaris Winery and Taverna Tagaris

It’s no small feat for Tagaris Winery and Taverna Tagaris to be named Best Outdoor Dining — for one, the patio isn’t on the riverfront.
That shows how unique the restaurant’s outdoor space is in the Tri-Cities, said event coordinator Sandra Girnus. People can enjoy the patio three seasons out of the year. They can sip on a glass of wine or enjoy food from the Taverna.
“Most places feature a very small patio,” Girnus said. “Our patio is huge.”
The patio can accommodate more than 500 people and features different areas, including a covered bar, an eye-catching basalt fountain and a stage for live music.
Tagaris Winery and Taverna Tagaris has been a staple in the Tri-Cities since 2005. The space has featured a summer music series on Friday and Saturday nights for 12 of those years. The 2018 summer series starts in June.
1. Tagaris Winery and Taverna Tagaris
844 Tulip Lane, Richland
509-628-1619
www.tagariswines.com/index.html
2. LU LU Craft Bar + Kitchen
606 Columbia Point Dr., Richland
509-713-7880
lulucraftbar.com
3. Cedars Restaurant
355 N. Clover Island Dr., Kennewick
509-582-2143
cedarskennewick.com
