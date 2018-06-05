2018 Best Sandwich Shop: Graze

“What’s your favorite meal at Graze?”
That’s a question owner John Lastoskie is often asked, and he doesn’t have a simple answer.
There are so many options, and “a lot of it has to do with how I’m feeling,” he said.
If he wants something lighter, he’ll go for the quinoa salad. Or if he’s looking for something more over-the-top, he’ll go for the pastrami sandwich or a torta.
That’s the beauty of Graze – its creativity and variety.
And its emphasis on freshness.
“We make everything ourselves,” said Lastoskie, who started Graze with his wife.
“We try to make sure we incorporate seasonal (foods),” he added. That means plenty of asparagus right now, then zucchini and so on.
Graze has two locations in Walla Walla and two in the Tri-Cities.
Lastoskie said he’s also looking to open a drive-thru-only version in the Tri-Cities.
1. Graze
8530 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick
509-221-1020
735 The Parkway, Richland
509-713-7699
grazeplaces.com
2. Stone Soup
703 The Parkway, Richland
509-943-4542
www.stonesoupcafe.net
3. Bruchi’s
Multiple Mid-Columbia Locations
www.bruchis.com
