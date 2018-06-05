Readers' Choice

2018 Best Seafood Restaurant: Anthony’s at Columbia Point

June 05, 2018 04:15 PM

Anthony’s is part of a family of fresh seafood restaurants in the Pacific Northwest with origins dating to 1969. Tim Ferleman is a seasoned fisherman and former Anthony’s chef. He leads the seafood team for Anthony’s Restaurants and is committed to providing them with the very best Pacific Northwest seafood.

Anthony’s serves wild Alaska seafood, such as silver salmon, cod, halibut, spot prawns and weathervane scallops, as well as ling cod, petrale sole, rockfish, ahi, mahimahi and swordfish. Shellfish include the finest Dungeness crab, clams, mussels and oysters.

The seafood is selected fresh and always the best of the season. When customers taste the perfectly cooked, flaky salmon, they know they are getting quality with sustainability. Read more about Anthony’s commitment to excellent seafood on its website.

Anthony’s is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant or online at opentable.com. To schedule a banquet room for your event, contact Anthony’s managers at 509-946-3474 or richlandbanquets@anthonys.com.

2. Red Lobster

1120 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick

509-735-1190

www.redlobster.com

3. Bonefish Grill

133 W. Gage Blvd., Richland

509-628-9296

www.bonefishgrill.com

