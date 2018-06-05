2018 Best Sports Bar: Uncle Sam’s Saloon

With over 60 beers on tap and 54 televisions that you can see from any seat in the house, Uncle Sam’s Saloon is back for a second time as the People’s Choice Award winner for Best Sports Bar.
“Our customers love the hometown feel here, we make it a priority to learn all of our customers’ names and their favorite drinks. I love my regulars, I love all the awesome people that I get to work with and interact with everyday, it’s like a small family here,” said Darian, a bartender.
This sports bar really does set itself apart. Regulars are loyal, especially when bartenders and chefs greet them by first name. It has that inviting welcome-home-vibe that you want your favorite pub to have, and the sheer hospitality of folks like Darian will have you feeling right at home.
The owner started Uncle Sam’s Saloon back in January 2004, and it has been a household name in the Tri-Cities ever since. Customers love the large variety of both beers and spirits. And their menu also has gotten rave reviews for being a bar-food lovers’ culinary dream come to life!
1. Uncle Sam’s Saloon
8378 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick
509-783-8942
www.unclesamsaloon.com
2. Kimo’s
2696 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland
509-783-5747
kimosrmbc.com
3. Sports Page Bar & Grill
6 S. Cascade St., Kennewick
www.facebook.com/Sportspagebar
509-585-0590
