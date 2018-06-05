2018 Best Sushi: Aki Sushi

Open for just under two years, Aki Sushi has quickly risen to the top of the queue for Tri-Cities sushi eaters, boasting a diverse menu that features a wide array of Japanese cuisine served in a chic, modern atmosphere. According to customers’ rave reviews, Aki’s specialty is fresh sushi—it’s “the real thing” their motto proclaims. And with happy hour and week-day lunch specials, coupled with order-in service through Uber Eats, Aki is providing more opportunities for Tri-Citians to give quality sushi a try. One tip before you go, they close from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
1. Aki Sushi
321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Ste. F, Kennewick
509-619-0928
akisushiusa.com
2. Sushi Ya
731 N. Columbia Center Blvd. #120, Kennewick
509-783-6585
www.facebook.com/sushiyakenn
3. Shiki Hibachi Sushi
1408 N. Louisiana St., Ste. 108, Kennewick
509-820-3788
www.shikihibachisushi.com
