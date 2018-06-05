Aki Sushi offers a diverse menu that features a wide array of Japanese cuisine served in a chic, modern atmosphere.
Aki Sushi offers a diverse menu that features a wide array of Japanese cuisine served in a chic, modern atmosphere. Courtesy Aki Sushi
Readers' Choice

2018 Best Sushi: Aki Sushi

June 05, 2018 04:11 PM

Open for just under two years, Aki Sushi has quickly risen to the top of the queue for Tri-Cities sushi eaters, boasting a diverse menu that features a wide array of Japanese cuisine served in a chic, modern atmosphere. According to customers’ rave reviews, Aki’s specialty is fresh sushi—it’s “the real thing” their motto proclaims. And with happy hour and week-day lunch specials, coupled with order-in service through Uber Eats, Aki is providing more opportunities for Tri-Citians to give quality sushi a try. One tip before you go, they close from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

1. Aki Sushi

321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Ste. F, Kennewick

509-619-0928

akisushiusa.com

2. Sushi Ya

731 N. Columbia Center Blvd. #120, Kennewick

509-783-6585

www.facebook.com/sushiyakenn

3. Shiki Hibachi Sushi

1408 N. Louisiana St., Ste. 108, Kennewick

509-820-3788

www.shikihibachisushi.com

