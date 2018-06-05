From the fresh salads to the creative sandwiches, Graze has many options for those who avoid meat and animal products.
From the fresh salads to the creative sandwiches, Graze has many options for those who avoid meat and animal products. Courtesy photo
Readers' Choice

2018 Best Vegetarian Restaurant: Graze

June 05, 2018 03:58 PM

John and Becca Lastoskie love vegetables.

So incorporating them – plenty of them – into their Graze sandwich shops was only natural.

“It seemed like a natural extension of the things we like to eat,” John Lastoskie said.

And vegetarians in the Tri-Cities are grateful.

From the fresh salads to the creative sandwiches, Graze has many options for those who avoid meat and animal products. The portabella mushroom and grilled cheese paninis are meatless fare, along with the veggie torta, the veggie avocado cold sandwich and several of the salads.

It’s also easy to customize at Graze.

And the shop also offers at least one vegetarian soup a day.

Graze has two locations in Walla Walla, plus shops on Gage Boulevard in Kennewick and in The Parkway in Richland.

1. Graze

8530 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick

509-221-1020

735 The Parkway, Richland

509-713-7699

grazeplaces.com

2. Fresh Leaf Co.

2617 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick

509-820-3108

freshleafco.com

3. Frost Me Sweet

710 The Parkway, Richland

509-420-4704

frostmesweetbakeryandbistro.com

