2018 Best Vegetarian Restaurant: Graze

John and Becca Lastoskie love vegetables.
So incorporating them – plenty of them – into their Graze sandwich shops was only natural.
“It seemed like a natural extension of the things we like to eat,” John Lastoskie said.
And vegetarians in the Tri-Cities are grateful.
From the fresh salads to the creative sandwiches, Graze has many options for those who avoid meat and animal products. The portabella mushroom and grilled cheese paninis are meatless fare, along with the veggie torta, the veggie avocado cold sandwich and several of the salads.
It’s also easy to customize at Graze.
And the shop also offers at least one vegetarian soup a day.
Graze has two locations in Walla Walla, plus shops on Gage Boulevard in Kennewick and in The Parkway in Richland.
1. Graze
8530 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick
509-221-1020
735 The Parkway, Richland
509-713-7699
grazeplaces.com
2. Fresh Leaf Co.
2617 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick
509-820-3108
freshleafco.com
3. Frost Me Sweet
710 The Parkway, Richland
509-420-4704
frostmesweetbakeryandbistro.com
