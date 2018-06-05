2018 Best Chiropractor: Matheson Chiropractic & Wellness Center

Matheson Chiropractic & Wellness Center offers a variety of treatments to help you feel your best. Every service is designed to reduce your risk of pain and illness, from chiropractic care to massage and sports treatment to cold laser, which is a light that penetrates deep into the muscles.
The family-oriented business has been around since 2011. Office manager Ginger Matheson said one of the center’s main goals is to treat and greet people like they are important.
“It seems cliché, but a smiling face, a friendly voice and a listening ear makes a big difference in bringing in new patients and keeping the ones we have,” she said.
Chiropractor Ben Matheson takes time to listen to patients and understand their concerns, Ginger said.
“He cares — a lot of the time when he’s not at work, he’s thinking about what he can do next time,” Ginger said. “He’ll call people on off hours to see how they’re feeling.”
