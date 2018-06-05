2018 Best Day Spa: Nouveau Day Spa

Nouveau Day Spa is the ideal choice for relaxation in the Tri-Cities. It is owned and operated by Kris and Jenna Waltze, who are members of the Day Spa Association. As of 2018, Nouveau Day Spa is a six-time winner of the People’s Choice Award for Best Spa.
Nouveau offers nail services, comprehensive skin care packages and a full-day spa menu that includes massage therapy, waxing and body treatments. It also offers cosmetics and personal image services, as well as facial treatments. A vast variety of spa packages for men and women allows customers to choose what’s best for them. A full list of Nouveau’s services and pricing can be found on its website.
What sets Nouveau apart from the competition is the immediate and excellent attention the staff provides the moment a customer walks through the door. Nouveau provides a truly unmatched, high-quality experience for customers.
1. Nouveau Day Spa
6x winner!
8136 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick
509-736-2321
www.nouveauspa.com
2. Z Place
3600 S. Zintel Way, Ste. A, Kennewick
509-735-2524
zplacesalonspa.com
3. RENU SKIN SPA
24903 S. Sunset Meadow Loop, Kennewick
425-315-5765
www.skintricities.com
