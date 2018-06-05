Nouveau Day Spa offers a complete range of services, from manicures to massages.
Readers' Choice

2018 Best Day Spa: Nouveau Day Spa

June 05, 2018 03:25 PM

Nouveau Day Spa is the ideal choice for relaxation in the Tri-Cities. It is owned and operated by Kris and Jenna Waltze, who are members of the Day Spa Association. As of 2018, Nouveau Day Spa is a six-time winner of the People’s Choice Award for Best Spa.

Nouveau offers nail services, comprehensive skin care packages and a full-day spa menu that includes massage therapy, waxing and body treatments. It also offers cosmetics and personal image services, as well as facial treatments. A vast variety of spa packages for men and women allows customers to choose what’s best for them. A full list of Nouveau’s services and pricing can be found on its website.

What sets Nouveau apart from the competition is the immediate and excellent attention the staff provides the moment a customer walks through the door. Nouveau provides a truly unmatched, high-quality experience for customers.

1. Nouveau Day Spa

6x winner!

8136 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick

509-736-2321

www.nouveauspa.com

2. Z Place

3600 S. Zintel Way, Ste. A, Kennewick

509-735-2524

zplacesalonspa.com

3. RENU SKIN SPA

24903 S. Sunset Meadow Loop, Kennewick

425-315-5765

www.skintricities.com

