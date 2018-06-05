2018 Best Dentist: Family First Dental

As the name states, at Family First Dental’s clinics, their first priority is treating patients as family, and they have done so for over 25 years. All staff receive customer service training to ensure that patients feel at home from the moment they walk in the door.
Family First Dental’s desire to treat people as family does not stop with its patients. Each year, it sponsors a free dental day designed for those in the community who otherwise could not afford regular dental care. Family First Dental also supports the Support, Advocacy & Resource Center and Second Harvest.
“In addition to our community outreach, we are most proud of our ability to maintain focus on excellent patient care,” said Dr. James Carey, partner owner.
With general, cosmetic and restorative dentistry, as well as periodontal care and orthodontics, Family First Dental is a one-stop shop. The latest technology and highest care is provided by eight doctors across four Tri-City locations.
1. Family First Dental
419 N. Yelm St., Kennewick
509-783-1000
7521 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick
509-735-9999
804 S. Washington St., Kennewick
509-582-9182
1506 N. Rd. 40, Pasco
509-492-3531
www.callfamilyfirst.com
2. Lifetime Dental Care
2469 Queensgate Dr., Richland
509-628-1144
lifetimedentalcaretricities.com
3. West Pasco Family Dental
5204 N. Rd. 68, Pasco
509-547-9955
westpascofamilydental.com
Comments