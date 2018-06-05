Family First Dental
Readers' Choice

2018 Best Dentist: Family First Dental

June 05, 2018 03:24 PM

As the name states, at Family First Dental’s clinics, their first priority is treating patients as family, and they have done so for over 25 years. All staff receive customer service training to ensure that patients feel at home from the moment they walk in the door.

Family First Dental’s desire to treat people as family does not stop with its patients. Each year, it sponsors a free dental day designed for those in the community who otherwise could not afford regular dental care. Family First Dental also supports the Support, Advocacy & Resource Center and Second Harvest.

“In addition to our community outreach, we are most proud of our ability to maintain focus on excellent patient care,” said Dr. James Carey, partner owner.

With general, cosmetic and restorative dentistry, as well as periodontal care and orthodontics, Family First Dental is a one-stop shop. The latest technology and highest care is provided by eight doctors across four Tri-City locations.

1. Family First Dental

419 N. Yelm St., Kennewick

509-783-1000

7521 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick

509-735-9999

804 S. Washington St., Kennewick

509-582-9182

1506 N. Rd. 40, Pasco

509-492-3531

www.callfamilyfirst.com

2. Lifetime Dental Care

2469 Queensgate Dr., Richland

509-628-1144

lifetimedentalcaretricities.com

3. West Pasco Family Dental

5204 N. Rd. 68, Pasco

509-547-9955

westpascofamilydental.com

