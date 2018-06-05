Gold’s Gym offers a variety of amenities to help members reach and maintain their fitness goals.
Readers' Choice

2018 Best Health & Fitness Club: Gold’s Gym

June 05, 2018 03:22 PM

With roots in Venice, Calif., the body building mecca, Gold’s Gym began as a gym, attracting big names like Arnold Schwarzenegger. Over the past 50 years, the gym evolved into a fitness center that caters to all ages, demographics and fitness levels. In fact, the gym has focused on creating a place where all people feel welcome.

“We really strive for the member experience. We want members to find something they can fall in love with so they can remain faithful to their fitness goals,” said Sharon Smith, general manager, Richland location.

Gold’s Gym first came to the Tri-Cities in 2012 with their Kennewick location. Both Kennewick and Richland offer a variety of amenities beyond weights and cardio equipment. Personal trainers share a desire to fulfill the mission “to change for the better the lives of our members and our community.”

1. Gold’s Gym

6x winner!

2909 Duportail St., Richland

509-420-2121

www.goldsgym.com/richland

151 N. Ely St., Kennewick

509-736-1465

www.goldsgym.com/kennewick

2. Tri-City Court Club

1350 N. Grant St., Kennewick

509-783-5465

www.tricitycourtclub.com

3. FIT FOR ME

430 George Washington Way, Richland

509-943-2222

fitforme24.com

