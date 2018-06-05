2018 Best Hospital: Kadlec Regional Medical Center

Kadlec Regional Medical Center opened in 1944 to serve Hanford workers. The hospital has grown exponentially and become a regional hospital providing open heart surgery, neurosurgery and a neonatal intensive care unit.
Kadlec has experienced the most growth in the past couple of decades. With 750 employees in 2000, Kadlec has grown to more than 3,700 today. They pride themselves on their culture. Employees are called caregivers.
“We look at all of our employees as having a role in taking care of our patients,” said Jim Hall, Kadlec’s director of marketing and communication.
Kadlec’s mission to provide safe, compassionate care is evidenced in the numerous awards and top ratings it has received, including the People’s Choice Award every year. Kadlec has received an A grade from the Leapfrog Group, a national organization that measures and publicly reports hospital performance, and has been rated a five-star hospital by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
1. Kadlec Regional Medical Center
6x winner!
888 Swift Blvd., Richland
509-946-4611
www.kadlec.org
2. Trios Southridge Hospital
3810 Plaza Way, Kennewick
509-221-7000
trioshealth.org
3. Lourdes Medical Center
520 N. 4th Ave., Pasco
509-547-7704
yourlourdes.com
