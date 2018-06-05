2018 Best Pediatrician: Glenn Ello, M.D.

Sometimes a major event causes you to reassess your situation. That’s what happened to Dr. Glenn Ello. He and his wife, Dr. Maria Ello, were working in New York City hospitals on 9/11, but shortly thereafter, they decided to raise their family somewhere else. Despite arriving in the Tri-Cities during a snowy winter, they stayed and have grown to love the area’s more casual lifestyle.
First an obstetrician/gynecologist, Glenn Ello moved to pediatrics and has been with Trios Health for 15 years.
“If you go into pediatrics, you have to love being around kids,” he said. “It keeps it fun.”
His patients and their parents appreciate Ello’s caring, friendly manner and office consistency. They know they can depend on his staff for timely communication.
Ello enjoys watching his patients grow up and become young men and women.
“I look forward to doing this for another 15 years or more,” he said.
1. Glenn Ello, M.D.
3730 Plaza Way, Fifth Floor, Kennewick
509-221-6550
www.trioshealth.org
2. Dr Shakti Matta
6802 W. Rio Grande Ave., Ste. #1, Kennewick
509-572-2201
pediatricsforyou.com
3. Dr. Ivan S. Guevara, MD
320 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick
509-586-5162
