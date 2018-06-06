Readers' Choice

2018 Best Physician: Kadlec Clinics

June 06, 2018 11:38 AM

Kadlec Clinics have been emerging for over a decade. Today the Tri-City community boasts roughly 35 Kadlec Clinics, providing primary as well as specialized care. Previously, many providers (doctors, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners) worked independently. Becoming part of the same organization allows for a cohesive, integrated team providing patients with seamless care.

Kadlec providers excel because of “their expertise and the breadth of what they do, their backgrounds, and their training at some of the best teaching hospitals and organizations in the world,” said Jim Hall, Director of Marketing and Communication. “We can attract world class providers,” Hall said, in part due to the quality of life in the Tri-Cities.

Kadlec continues to grow its provider base as well as its facilities to ensure patient access to comprehensive medical care. They remain “devoted to combining the latest in medical technology with compassionate, respectful and personalized health care delivery.”

1. Kadlec Clinics

35 Mid-Columbia Locations

509-946-4611

www.kadlec.org

2. Three Rivers Family Medicine

945 Goethals Dr. #300/310, Richland

509-943-3196

www.3riversmedicine.com

3. Jennifer Smith

401 W. 1st Ave., Kennewick

509-585-5500

doc-smitty.com

3. Michael Cabasug

3730 Plaza Way, Kennewick

509-221-6550

