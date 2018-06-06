2018 Best Physician: Kadlec Clinics

Kadlec Clinics have been emerging for over a decade. Today the Tri-City community boasts roughly 35 Kadlec Clinics, providing primary as well as specialized care. Previously, many providers (doctors, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners) worked independently. Becoming part of the same organization allows for a cohesive, integrated team providing patients with seamless care.
Kadlec providers excel because of “their expertise and the breadth of what they do, their backgrounds, and their training at some of the best teaching hospitals and organizations in the world,” said Jim Hall, Director of Marketing and Communication. “We can attract world class providers,” Hall said, in part due to the quality of life in the Tri-Cities.
Kadlec continues to grow its provider base as well as its facilities to ensure patient access to comprehensive medical care. They remain “devoted to combining the latest in medical technology with compassionate, respectful and personalized health care delivery.”
1. Kadlec Clinics
35 Mid-Columbia Locations
509-946-4611
www.kadlec.org
2. Three Rivers Family Medicine
945 Goethals Dr. #300/310, Richland
509-943-3196
www.3riversmedicine.com
3. Jennifer Smith
401 W. 1st Ave., Kennewick
509-585-5500
doc-smitty.com
3. Michael Cabasug
3730 Plaza Way, Kennewick
509-221-6550
Comments