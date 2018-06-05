2018 Best Tanning Salon: Golden Palm Tanning

You’ll get an excellent tan at Golden Palm Tanning.
With options from sunless airbrushing to UV tanning, the Kennewick salon offers a comfortable experience.
You’ll also get something more, as Golden Palm’s skilled staff works hard to help clients get the most out of their visit.
“We’re really striving to be a high-end salon and to educate our clients when they come in, so they’re achieving the best tan possible based on what they’re tanning for,” said Karalee Zobel, manager.
Golden Palm also offers other health and beauty options, including infrared sauna and whole-body vibration treatments.
Golden Palm’s sister salon, Island Sun Tanning, 2555 S. Quillen Pl., Ste. 120, Kennewick, provides similar services.
“Golden Palm and Island Sun love being part of the Tri-Cities. The referrals and feedback we get – that’s the biggest thing,” Zobel said. “We love to help our clients.”
1. Golden Palm Tanning
8508 W. Gage Blvd., Ste. C-102, Kennewick
509-783-7881
tricitytan.com
2. Sunkissd Tan
2901 Duportail St., Richland
509-987-1958
www.sunkissdtanrichland.com
3. Solarium Tanning Salon
513 N. Edison St. A, Kennewick
509-737-0444
1362 Jadwin Ave, Richland
509-943-6381
solariumtanningsalon.com
