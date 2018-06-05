2018 Best Annual Community Event: Rascal Rodeo

What started as a senior project in 2001 has become a beloved community event in the Tri-Cities for individuals with special needs. Ann-Erica Whitemarsh runs and operates Rascal Rodeo, which began holding regular events each year starting in 2010.
With the help of volunteers, Rascal Rodeo puts on three free hourlong events each year in the Tri-Cities, providing rodeo “stations” for participants with special needs. Each station consists of a rodeo-type activity for participants to try an unlimited amount of times. Activities include stick horse racing, bull and bronco riding on barrels made to look like the animals, and horse rides. All ages are welcome, with participants receiving a T-shirt, cowboy hat, badge and bandanna. Participants also take a group photo at the end.
What sets Rascal Rodeo apart is the passion Whitemarsh and the volunteers have for befriending and showing the participants that they are just like everyone else.
“If you give them an ounce of your love, they’ll give you all of theirs,” Whitemarsh said.
Rascal Rodeo also has an effect on volunteers and spectators, Whitemarsh said. “People are touched.”
1. Rascal Rodeo
509-528-5947
www.rascalrodeo.org/default.html
