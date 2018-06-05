Readers' Choice

2018 Best Church: New Vintage Church

June 05, 2018 03:04 PM

New Vintage Church is a Christian church established in Richland in 2010. Three services are offered on Sundays at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 7 p.m.

The ministries that serve the church include a children’s ministry called “Vintage Kids,” a youth ministry for middle school, high school and young adults called “Gravity Youth,” as well as a ministry focused on developing leaders in the church and community called “Interns.” They also provide a ministry called “Fresh Start,” a recovery group focused on helping people struggling with addiction. A complete list of ministries, services throughout the week, and upcoming events can be found on New Vintage Church’s website.

New Vintage Church’s goal since opening has been to make an impact on the community by being an “outward focused church.” With Lead Pastors Matt and Lisa Molt, the church’s vision is to be a “life-giving church that touches our community and changes lives.”

1. New Vintage Church

2588 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland

509-491-1308

www.newvintagechurch.com

2. Bethel Church

600 Shockley Rd., Richland

509-628-0150

5202 Outlet Dr., Pasco

509-547-3338

bethel-church.org

3. Living Room Church

1409 S. Garfield St., Kennewick

509-582-4818

tlrcommunity.com

3. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Multiple Mid-Columbia locations

lds.org

