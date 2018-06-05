2018 Best Customer Service: Lifetime Dental Care

Lifetime Dental Care not only provides exceptional dental care, as evidenced by seven first-place awards, but its focus on customer service has also proven fruitful.
“We know how important it is to be a great dentist,” said Dr. Michael Breier, owner. “Ultimately though, people come back because of how they feel.”
Ensuring great customer service begins with Lifetime Dental’s hiring practices and is maintained through annual training. As a result, patients experience a friendly culture in a relaxing environment.
At Lifetime Dental, the patient care extends into the community. On a free dental day this year, 52 veterans received free dental care that totaled over $25,000 in services.
“We were honored to win best dentist the past several years, but I am excited that the community has voted us best customer service,” Breier said. “It means our entire team is doing it right. All the books, all the training, it is all coming together. Our goal of having our customers leave happier than when they arrived — something that is difficult at the dentist — is being achieved.”
1. Lifetime Dental Care
2469 Queensgate Dr., Richland
509-628-1144 or 509-724-2834
lifetimedentalcaretricities.com
2. Gesa Credit Union
Multiple Mid-Columbia locations
www.gesa.com
3. Heartlinks Hospice
712 Swift Blvd., Richland
509-837-1676
heartlinkshospice.org
