2018 Best Hair Stylist/Barber: Kathy Nunez - Studio One Salon

Master Stylist Kathy Nunez is known for her expert color skills. Originally trained at Claire’s Cosmetology School, Kathy continues to stay up on the latest trends. When she is not at her salon, you can find her teaching and taking hair color classes across the United States.
Kathy works closely with her team at Studio One Salon to maintain top-notch education for herself and her staff. “I think what sets me apart is my passion to always be learning and improving my craft in this industry that is constantly evolving,” she said.
Using the latest techniques and products, Kathy specializes in balayage, ombre, and blonding. Kathy’s work has been featured on top styling sites as well as in magazines such as Behind the Chair, Modern Salon, Allure, Beauty Launchpad and more.
1. Kathy Nunez - Studio One Salon
101 N. Union, Ste. 101, Kennewick
509-735-3354
studioonesalontc.com
2. Ashley Fletcher - Vintage Hair Boutique
404 Bradley Blvd., Ste. 104, Richland
509-578-1384
www.vintage-hairboutique.com
3. Daniel Henkel - TrendSetters Barbershop
308 S. Olympia, Kennewick
509-792-5070
www.facebook.com/boehlerandhenkel
Comments