2018 Best Local Attraction: Gesa Carousel of Dreams

The Gesa Carousel of Dreams originated in St. Joseph, Mich., at the Silver Beach Amusement Park. Years later, a carousel collector purchased the entire carousel, primed it to prevent further deterioration and stored it in New Mexico.
The Tri-City community acquired the carousel from there, and fundraising began. It would start and stop many times over the next 11 years. In 2013, Gesa contributed a generous donation that prompted other local entities to follow suite.
Today, riders are attracted to a safe environment the entire family can enjoy.
“We are all about fun,” said Parker Hodge, the carousel’s executive director. “We have volunteers who are very passionate about this project. They are here because they want to be.”
That excitement overflows as the volunteers celebrate with each rider.
The carousel is not only a local destination, but it attracts travelers from all 50 states and countries such as Japan, Australia and Canada, to name a few.
