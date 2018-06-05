2018 Best Newspaper Reporter: Annette Cary

Annette Cary is a senior staff writer for the Tri-City Herald.
She’s been with the paper for 23 years, reporting on a variety of topics.
For 14 years, she's covered the Hanford nuclear site. Her beat also includes the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, the gravitational wave observatory near Richland and other science and environmental issues.
Recently she was honored with the 2017 Dolly Connelly Award for Excellence in Environmental Journalism for her coverage of a radioactive tunnel collapse at Hanford.
Before joining the Herald, she started her journalism career at the Times-News in Twin Falls, Idaho, after earning her bachelor of science degree from the University of Oregon.
