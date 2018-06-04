2018 Best Real Estate Agent: Burt Lovejoy - Edge Real Estate

“Don’t be surprised if I show up on my motorcycle for appointments,” says Burt Lovejoy. “I’m not what most people expect; I’m totally a come as you are type of guy, and I think people really appreciate that. No status, nothing implied; I’m going to be the same to you as I am to friends and family.”
Lovejoy said he’s always had an entrepreneurial mind, so after being a machinist for over 12 years, he decided to ditch the overhead and get into realty almost a decade ago.
Lovejoy said what sets him apart is his dedication to top-notch service and communication and presence throughout the entire process, before and after sale. “I strive for the best every time with every deal,” he said. Over 100 five-star reviews and not a single negative one in sight backs that up. Burt Lovejoy’s current listings can be found on Edge Real Estate.
1. Burt Lovejoy - Edge Real Estate
7411 W. Clearwater Ave., Bldg. C, Kennewick
509-582-3736
www.lovejoyrealestate.net
2. Jason and Jennifer Phipps
8200 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick
509-539-2505
509realestate.com
3. Jared Retter
329 N. Kellogg St., Kennewick
509-783-8811
jaredretter.rcsothebysrealty.com/eng
3. Jed Morris
490 Bradley Blvd., Richland
509-946-1188
jedmorris.withwre.com
Comments