2018 Best Sportscaster: Alan Hoshida

For the past two years, since moving from his home state of California, Alan Hoshida has been the voice of KEPR TV’s sports center, providing the latest highlights and stats for more than 40 local teams.
“I really committed myself to the area and wanted to invest and get to know the community the best I can,” he said.
Hoshida and his team at KEPR try to pack their shows with local content. “Because you can always get bigger schools and bigger colleges on a bigger network, but who’s going to show Richland football? … We want to do our best and give the community that coverage because otherwise athletes don’t get the coverage,” he said.
Hoshida is happy with what he has been able to accomplish, adding, “(People’s Choice) is a good affirmation to keep doing what I’m doing and makes me want to do more for the Tri-Cities and sports.”
1. Alan Hoshida
KEPR TV
keprtv.com
2. Rob Jesselson
KNDO/KNDU-TV
nbcrightnow.com
3. Kelly Hinseth
KNDO/KNDU-TV
nbcrightnow.com
