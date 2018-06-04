2018 Best TV News Anchor: Tracci Dial

Winning the People’s Choice Awards for Best TV News Anchor has to be quite the honor, and Traci Dial accepts the accolade with grace and humility. Dial knew that she was going to be a news anchor at a very early age.
She has been delivering the local news at KNDU since 2012 and by all appearances she plans keep doing so. Tracci is right at home as Best TV News Anchor and right at home in the Tri-Cities community.
“I feel very humbled to be recognized again. I have to say, Tri-Cities, you’re my favorite, too. I always call it the biggest small town in the Northwest and I absolutely love living here. It’s a real honor to be let into people’s living rooms every night. I like to make a positive impact on each person I meet every day, so to be given a platform to reach so many of you and have you respond so well back? Well, it’s just humbling and I’m thrilled. Thank you all!”
Ms. Dial says that every time she wears her yellow blazer, she thinks of April O’Neil, the famed channel 6 News TV Anchor from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and hero to the community.
When she’s not reporting news, she spends her time giving back to the community by volunteering with Junior Achievement and serving on the board of directors for Field of Grace.
