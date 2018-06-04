2018 Best Tourist Spot: Columbia Park

Three hundred and sixty-seven acres, river waterfront and numerous amenities combine to make Columbia Park the Tri-Cities’ favorite tourist spot.
“The park is a real asset to the community,” said Emily Estes-Cross, director of parks, recreation and economic development for the city of Kennewick. “There are lots of things for different people to do.”
Columbia Park has long been the place Tri-Citians visit to enjoy boating, barbecuing and relaxing days along the river. It even served as the longtime resting place of 9,000-year-old Kennewick Man before his discovery in 1996.
Today the park is home to the Playground of Dreams, a band stage, hiking and biking trails, and the Regional Veterans Memorial. Each year it hosts nearly 60 events, including the popular Water Follies and River of Fire, with 150,000 people in attendance. Sports tournaments, picnic areas and the family fishing pond also attract people of all ages year-round.
1. Columbia Park
Highway 240, Kennewick
509-585-4293
www.go2kennewick.com/Facilities
2. Howard Amon Park
500 Amon Park Dr., Richland
509-942-7390
www.richlandparksandrec.com
3. Hanford Reach Interpretive Center (REACH Museum)
1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland
509-943-4100
www.visitthereach.org
