2018 Best Weathercaster: Tim Adams

It’s been 40 years since Tim Adams gave his first TV weather broadcast, and he still hates to get it wrong.
“My wife will tell you, when I’m wrong, the next day I’m really in a bad mood,” he says with a laugh. “Weather still isn’t a precise science.”
Adams says predicting the way storms move and the forecast evolves still isn’t 100 percent, but the tools to guide the process have changed drastically since his 1978 debut. When the weatherman began, he relied on grainy images that may have been up to 12 hours old, broadcast from a weather satellite. The Northwest didn’t even have weather radar, so forecasters would use the aircraft traffic radar and travel out to the weather service station to find maps to try to predict the storms.
“It’s just day and night. We never tried a seven-day forecast in the old days. We started with 3-day,” he said. “Now we have a 10-day forecast. It’s really incredible.”
With the increased technology, Adams now reviews four, five, even six weather models before making his predictions. He peruses Monty Webb’s analysis from the morning, reviews national weather predictions and modifies his own, but sometimes he still has to jump and make a decision.
“It’s my little game of golf, it’s my crossword puzzle,” he says. “I get to get up and see how close I came yesterday.”
It’s that game and his friendly attitude that have made Adams a community favorite.
“It’s my passion, and I’m flattered and honored,” he said. “I’ve just been blessed with the most incredible luck of anyone ever.”
