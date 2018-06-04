Chris Porter or PorterKinney PC.
Chris Porter or PorterKinney PC. Courtesy Rich Breshears
Chris Porter or PorterKinney PC. Courtesy Rich Breshears

Readers' Choice

2018 Best Accounting Firm: PorterKinney PC

June 04, 2018 07:16 PM

As voted by the people, PorterKinney PC is the best certified public accounting firm in the Tri-Cities. Starting his career out of his home on the kitchen counter doing tax returns, Chris Porter eventually partnered with Walter Kinney to form the accounting firm PorterKinney PC in 2014.

PorterKinney PC offers tax preparation for individuals and businesses, bookkeeping for companies and handling payroll for businesses around the Tri-Cities. Business consulting services, including the creation of business and marketing plans, are also offered to the public.

What sets PorterKinney PC apart from the competition is being a tax firm with a strong focus on strategic tax planning. Customizing services to each scenario it encounters allows PorterKinney to actually save the most money possible with customers. As Porter put it, “we don’t want to be a data entry assembly line. We right-size the customer. Experience, strategy, clarity and responsiveness is what sets us apart.”

1. PorterKinney PC

1100 Jadwin Ave., Suite 200, Richland

509-713-7300

porterkinney.com

2. Christensen King PC

1334 Jadwin Ave., Richland

509-943-1040

ckacpa.com

3. Account Sense PLLC

6601 W. Deschutes Ave., Ste. C, Kennewick

509-591-0105

www.accountsense.net

  Comments  