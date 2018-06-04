2018 Best Accounting Firm: PorterKinney PC

As voted by the people, PorterKinney PC is the best certified public accounting firm in the Tri-Cities. Starting his career out of his home on the kitchen counter doing tax returns, Chris Porter eventually partnered with Walter Kinney to form the accounting firm PorterKinney PC in 2014.
PorterKinney PC offers tax preparation for individuals and businesses, bookkeeping for companies and handling payroll for businesses around the Tri-Cities. Business consulting services, including the creation of business and marketing plans, are also offered to the public.
What sets PorterKinney PC apart from the competition is being a tax firm with a strong focus on strategic tax planning. Customizing services to each scenario it encounters allows PorterKinney to actually save the most money possible with customers. As Porter put it, “we don’t want to be a data entry assembly line. We right-size the customer. Experience, strategy, clarity and responsiveness is what sets us apart.”
1. PorterKinney PC
1100 Jadwin Ave., Suite 200, Richland
509-713-7300
porterkinney.com
2. Christensen King PC
1334 Jadwin Ave., Richland
509-943-1040
ckacpa.com
3. Account Sense PLLC
6601 W. Deschutes Ave., Ste. C, Kennewick
509-591-0105
www.accountsense.net
