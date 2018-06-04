2018 Best Auto Service/Repair: Hi-Land Garage

Hi-Land Garage has been a family-run auto shop since 1950. It started out as a small shop and moved to its current location in 1964.
One important part of the business is the relationship building with customers. Mechanics at the garage make an effort to explain exactly what tune-ups your car needs, even if it’s hard to understand, said manager Kurt Stone.
If customers aren’t “car people,” sometimes mechanics seem to “talk a foreign language. So (we) talk to them on the same level that they are,” Stone said. “If some people are really into cars, and they know everything there is to know about them, then we bring it at that same level.”
Hi-Land Garage offers everything from quick tune-ups and oil changes to transmission repair and engine replacement. The shop offers a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty — nationwide. If your car breaks down in another state, its employees will help you find an auto-shop to fix your vehicle.
1. Hi-Land Garage
215 N. Union St., Kennewick
509-783-2512
hilandgarage.com
2. 360 Automotive & Repair
6200 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick
509-572-2769
360autoandrepair.com
3. Cronks Automotive
90 Wellsian Way, Richland
509-946-5050
