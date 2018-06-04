2018 Best Bank and Best Credit Union: Gesa Credit Union

Gesa Credit Union swept the two major financial awards this year by winning Best Bank and Best Credit Union.
It’s also won the sought-after “Best Company to Work For” for the second year in a row.
The credit union has always focused not just on its employees, but the community at large. They’ve given to numerous community causes and organizations throughout the Tri-Cities and across the east side.
It’s just one more way they follow the motto of “people helping people.”
The fifth largest credit union in Washington, Gesa was founded in the Tri-Cities in 1953 by employees of General Electric, and then in 1996 became a community-chartered credit union and opened membership to everyone in the state.
Consumers have since discovered the value of banking with a not-for-profit cooperative with a wide reach. Beyond the Tri-Cities, Gesa is in Spokane, Walla Walla, Yakima, Moses Lake and Wenatchee.
1. Gesa Credit Union
6x winner!
Multiple Mid-Columbia locations
www.gesa.com
2. HAPO Community Credit Union
Multiple Mid-Columbia locations
www.hapo.org
3. Numerica Credit Union
Multiple Mid-Columbia locations
numericacu.com
