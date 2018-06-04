2018 Best Child Care: Torbett Street Kindercare

When it comes to choosing childcare, you want the very best for your children. Every parent does. KinderCare has been providing the best care for children age six weeks to 12 years old since 1969 and is the largest private provider of early childhood education and care in America today.
“I am so honored and overjoyed that our center has been recognized with the People’s Choice award for Best Child Care in Tri-Cities,” said Torbett Street KinderCare Center Director Nicole Annabell. “This is such a great accomplishment for our center, teachers and staff. A huge thank you to the community and families — we couldn’t achieve this without them!”
With the most nationally accredited early learning centers in the country, including Torbett Street KinderCare, KinderCare is easily our winner for “Best in Child Care.” The centers provide programs and curriculum that are engaging and exciting, and they are dedicated to creating spaces that are positive, safe, and nurturing for all of the children that they care for.
1. Torbett Street Kindercare
306 Torbett St., Richland
509-943-0638
www.kindercare.com/our-centers/richland/wa/301003
2. Explore & Learn Childcare and Preschool, LLC
3605 W. Ruby St., Pasco
509-851-8190
www.explorelearnpreschool.com
3. North Richland KinderCare
2995 Einstein, Richland
509-375-1388
www.kindercare.com/our-centers/richland/wa/301491
