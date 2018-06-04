2018 Best Florist: Lucky Flowers

With humble beginnings, Lucky Flowers grew out of a tiny shop 11 years ago across from the farmers market in Pasco. Co-founders Tiffanni Wright and spouses Ben and Melissa Behen would exchange high-fives when the phone rang because they were so excited to receive an order.
These days, the petal pros now offer same-day delivery in the Tri-Cities area. The florists at Lucky Flowers strive to give each bouquet an artistic element, implanting color and texture to give each piece a spirited, vibrant appearance.
Lucky Flowers offers a wide variety of seasonal blooms, including rare, harder-to-find flowers, and its commitment to stocking the freshest flowers means that bouquets stay healthy and sweet smelling longer. In addition to specialty bouquets for all occasions, Lucky Flowers has a unique and fun assortment of gifts in its shop, including chocolates, gift cards, bath and body products, and even a little bubbly to make your delivery extra exciting.
1. Lucky Flowers
6827 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick
509-547-6091
www.myluckyflowers.com
2. Arlene’s Flowers and Gifts
1177 Lee Blvd., Richland
509-946-7676
www.arlenesflowers.net
3. Shelby’s Floral
5211 W. Clearwater Ave., Ste. A, Kennewick
509-735-9558
www.shelbysfloral.com
