The staff at Vintage Hair Salon offer professional haircuts, hair coloring, full body waxing, lash extensions, microblading and makeup artistry. Courtesy photo

Readers' Choice

2018 Best Hair Salon/Barber Shop: Vintage Hair Boutique

June 04, 2018 07:11 PM

Vintage Hair Boutique was born into a 450-square-foot space with only four chairs. It quickly tripled in size with eight talented and passionate stylists. The boutique’s mission is “to create an unparalleled salon experience for guests by pairing high standards with our passion for this industry.”

Owner Ashley Fletcher has done just this. The salon has relied solely upon word of mouth to gain momentum. Each stylist participates in continuing education, allowing them to stay up on the latest trends. The salon has a warm, home-like feel that welcomes guests to relax and be pampered.

“We are not stagnant,” Fletcher said. “It is not a sterile environment. We keep updating ourselves and educating ourselves.”

Vintage provides a variety of services beyond the typical haircuts, colors and treatments. In addition to microblading, body waxing and classic lashes, Vintage is one of only two salons in the Tri-Cities to offer mega lashes.

1. Vintage Hair Boutique

404 Bradley Blvd., Ste. 104, Richland

509-578-1384

www.vintage-hairboutique.com

2. Studio One Salon

101 N. Union St., Kennewick

509-735-3354

studioonesalontc.com

3. Grit Salon and Barbering

5242 Outlet Dr., Pasco

509-567-7200

gritsalonandbarber.com

