2018 Best Heating & Air Conditioning Company: Campbell & Company

A backstory true to the American dream, Campbell & Company was started in founder Mike Campbell’s Pasco garage 35 years ago. Campbell began with two employees; today, there are almost 200.
Son Brian Campbell said growth has come “through good customer service.” When you do right by the customer, “it’s amazing how success follows you,” he added.
He explained that Campbell operates on a different model than most repair companies. Others start the clock the moment a technician arrives, then charge accordingly based on materials and time spent. Campbell removes the burden of managing that time from customers by providing up-front pricing and options ahead of time when possible, and by charging based on the amount of time a job normally takes. So, if a new tech takes an hour and a half to perform a repair that usually only takes a half-hour, customers aren’t left holding the bill.
1. Campbell & Company
2828 W. Irving St., Pasco
509-631-9521
trustcampbell.com
2. Bob Rhodes Heating & Air Conditioning
111 N. Volland St., Kennewick
509-783-3291
bobrhodesheatingandac.com
3. Dayco Heating & Air Conditioning
11 N. Auburn St., Kennewick
509-586-9464
daycoheating.com
