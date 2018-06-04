2018 Best Home Remodeler: Gale-Rew Construction

Since it formed a decade ago, Gale-Rew Construction has grown into one of the busiest and most successful custom home builders and remodelers in the region.
The company especially shines when it comes to remodeling.
Gale-Rew can tackle anything, from bathroom or kitchen remodels to complete home makeovers. The company, founded by Brad Rew, consistently completes 200 remodeling projects a year.
“The biggest thing for us is, we’re not looking for every job in the Tri-Cities. We want to build for the clients who want to be with us. We want to create something that’s long-lasting,” said Rew, who started the company with his uncle Ken Gale.
Gale-Rew’s in-house design company, Blue Designs, helps it stand apart.
“We’ve been able to put technology into the design side,” Rew said, noting clients can see how changes will look before plunging in. They also get a clear picture of costs.
1. Gale-Rew Construction
1881 Terminal Dr., Richland
509-943-5171
galerew.com
2. All West Floor Covering
424 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick
509-582-2597
3. Cliff Thorn Construction, LLC
1552 SE Georgia Ave., Richland
509-416-2007
ctcbuilds.com
