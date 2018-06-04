The knowledgeable staff at JPI will help with a range of insurance, both personal and commercial, including home, auto, RV, life and business.
Readers' Choice

2018 Best Insusrance Company: Joe Peterson Insurance Agency

June 04, 2018 07:08 PM

For 15 years, the Joe Peterson Insurance Agency has helped people find the best fit for all types of insurance. The independent company provides a variety of policies from home to life to car insurance.

Over the years, the company has worked to help families manage their risks. Office manager Wendy Schell said one of the company's big keys to success is helping people find what insurance they really need. Often, she said, many insurance agencies don’t provide enough information for customers to pick the correct policy. Not so with Joe Peterson Insurance, Schell said.

“We try to educate our clients regarding insurance. We really listen to them to tailor a program and find the best way to protect their assets,” she said.

This year the agency is expanding to include a location in Walla Walla. In addition to its main office in Kennewick, the company already has locations in Richland and Salem, Oregon.

1. Joe Peterson Insurance Agency

8927 W. Tucannon Ave, Ste. 102, Kennewick

509-736-3599

joepetersoninsurance.com

2. State Farm: Scott Smith

4303 W. 27th Ave #A, Kennewick

509-783-0172

statefarm.com

3. PayneWest Insurance, Richland

390 Bradley Blvd., Richland

509-946-6161

www.paynewest.com/location/washington/richland

