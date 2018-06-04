Innovative craftsmanship, quality and professionalism helped Greenworks win Best Landscaper.
Innovative craftsmanship, quality and professionalism helped Greenworks win Best Landscaper. Courtesy photo
Innovative craftsmanship, quality and professionalism helped Greenworks win Best Landscaper. Courtesy photo

Readers' Choice

2018 Best Landscaper: Greenworks Landscaping and Maintenance

June 04, 2018 07:06 PM

Greenworks has been in the landscaping business since 2014. Originally just a college student making ends meet, the company has quickly grown into a family-owned Tri-City favorite. It offers residential and commercial lawn care services, outdoor kitchens and fireplaces, waterfalls, fencing, irrigation, sod installation, and snow and ice removal.

General manager Manny Gutierrez describes Greenworks’ success as “a testament of the credibility that we have so rapidly built by doing the right thing by our customers. From design to installation, we keep customers very involved to ensure they will be fully satisfied by the end of the project.”

Greenworks provides high-quality services by first investing in its employees. Staff have the opportunity to pursue certifications in irrigation and hard and soft scapes.

“We believe that if we treat our employees like family, they will treat our customers like family,” Gutierrez said.

1. Greenworks Landscaping and Maintenance

6908 W. Argent Rd., Ste. B2, Pasco

509-528-8873

greenworkstc.com

2. Jesse's Lawn Maintenance And Landscaping

6418 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick

509-734-9536

jesseslawn.com

3. Gamache Landscaping Inc.

1212 Columbia Park Trail, Richland

509-735-9100

gamachelandscaping.com

3. Huesitos Co LLC

1506 E. Salt Lake St., Pasco

509-544-0120

www.huesitosllc.com

3. Tri-Cities Lawn Service

116 N. Douglas Ave., Pasco

509-531-3629

  Comments  