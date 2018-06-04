The partners of Gravis Law. From left, Brett Spooner, Asa LaMusga, Derek Johnson, and Matt Johnson.
Readers' Choice

2018 Best Law Firm/Lawyer: Gravis Law

June 04, 2018 07:05 PM

Gravis Law’s motto could be “keep it simple.”

That’s because the firm’s core value is to break things down in a way clients understand.

“We’re always trying to simplify things and make them more digestible,” said Brett Spooner, founder and managing partner. “We know the law can be complicated, and our goal is to simplify that for clients.”

The practice has teams focusing on business law, estate planning/probate, family law and litigation. Along with Spooner, the partners are Matt Johnson, Derek Johnson and Asa LaMusga.

Gravis Law, which is based in Richland but has offices around the Northwest, also works to be a community partner everywhere it is located.

“All of our team members are involved in the community, on boards, etc.,” Spooner said. “We really like to pay it forward. Our philosophy is to be a real partner.”

