2018 Best Motorcycle or Off-Road Vehicle Dealer: Rattlesnake Mountain Harley-Davidson

Whether you’re looking for a new or used Harley-Davidson motorcycle, need service or repair on a motorcycle, or need parts or accessories, Rattlesnake Mountain Harley-Davidson is the place to go. The full-service Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Dealership has been serving the Tri-Cities since 2010.
Rattlesnake Mountain Harley-Davidson offers new and used bikes, including Street, Sportster, Softail, Touring, Trike, and many other options. It also has a full-service shop with PhD certified and master Harley-Davidson technicians who have the ability to service and repair a wide variety of motorcycles. Also available is a parts department with a great selection of accessories and MotorClothes.
What sets Rattlesnake Mountain Harley-Davidson apart from the competition is “over 30 years of combined knowledge and skill set experience in sales, service, parts, and motorclothes,” and an absolute willingness to provide the best customer service to its customers.
1. Rattlesnake Mountain Harley-Davidson
3305 W. 19th Ave., Kennewick
509-735-1117
www.rattlesnakemountainhd.com
2. JMC Motorsports
1225 S. 10th Ave., Pasco
509-542-9925
www.jmc-motorsports.com
3. Thunder Alley Motorsports
9405 St. Thomas Dr., Pasco
509-792-1183
thunderalleymoto.com
