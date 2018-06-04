2018 Best Nail Salon: T20 Nail Salon

T20 Nail Salon in Richland provides excellent services, great customer service, and an experience that makes the customer feel pampered, and taken care of. From the moment a person walks into the salon, the pristine and classy décor, including a beautiful chandelier in the middle of the room, gives off a feeling of warmth and awe.
The services provided include, but are not limited to, manicures, pedicures and massages, while also providing complementary refreshments to allow a person to become even more relaxed. Customers over 21 also have a choice of having a complementary alcoholic refreshment, such as beer or wine.
What sets T20 Nail Salon apart from the competition, is the fun yet relaxing atmosphere, the quality of work, and how much they care about treating the customer right. All of these, combined with competitive pricing, makes T20 Nail Salon the place to go.
1. T20 Nail Salon
59 Columbia Point Dr., Richland
509-943-9205
www.facebook.com/t20nailsandspa
2. Daisha-Vu Nail Salon
3106 S. Highlands Blvd., West Richland
801-814-0957
3. Luxe Nails & Spa
6605 Burden Blvd. D, Pasco
509-412-1016
www.facebook.com/luxenails99301/
Comments