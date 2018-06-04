Quality home building and proven customer satisfaction are why Titan Homes won Best New Home Builder.
Quality home building and proven customer satisfaction are why Titan Homes won Best New Home Builder. Courtesy photo
Quality home building and proven customer satisfaction are why Titan Homes won Best New Home Builder. Courtesy photo

Readers' Choice

2018 Best New Home Builder: Titan Homes LLC

June 04, 2018 06:34 PM

The word “titan” brings to mind ideas of enormity and power. Those ideas must ring true in the minds of Herald readers because Titan Homes LLC is the People’s Choice award winner for Best New Homebuilder.

From live shoutouts on KNDU to everyday people on the street, the word of mouth alone with this homebuilder continues to stand out among the competition.

“Titan Homes has built two homes for us, and we still can’t believe how good of an experience it is,” Pasco homeowner Zac Berry said. “We had heard of the horror stories of building a new home with cost overruns, long delays and just an overall frustrating experience. We found the exact opposite — it was a fun process that left us with a beautiful Titan home at the end.”

Aaron Sullivan, owner of Titan Homes, believes that good, clear, consistent communication is key to providing outstanding results.

“We’ve all done business with great companies and with poor companies, and the thing that I’ve always sensed about great companies is that they understand that providing a great product isn’t enough,” Sullivan said. “Communication and customer service is almost as important as the home we are building. It’s important to us that our clients know that we care about what’s important to them.”

If home is where the heart is, then Titan Homes has filled the community with a lot of love through quality homebuilding and proven customer satisfaction.

1. Titan Homes LLC

6001 W. Deschutes Ave., Ste. 611, Kennewick

844-218-4826

www.titanhomesllc.com

2. Sandhollow Homes, LLC

7401 W. Hood Pl. #114, Kennewick

509-438-7867

sandhollowhomes.com

3. Pahlisch Homes

1020 N. Center Parkway, Ste. A, Kennewick

509-591-9820

pahlischhomes.com

  Comments  