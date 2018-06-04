2018 Best New Home Builder: Titan Homes LLC

The word “titan” brings to mind ideas of enormity and power. Those ideas must ring true in the minds of Herald readers because Titan Homes LLC is the People’s Choice award winner for Best New Homebuilder.
From live shoutouts on KNDU to everyday people on the street, the word of mouth alone with this homebuilder continues to stand out among the competition.
“Titan Homes has built two homes for us, and we still can’t believe how good of an experience it is,” Pasco homeowner Zac Berry said. “We had heard of the horror stories of building a new home with cost overruns, long delays and just an overall frustrating experience. We found the exact opposite — it was a fun process that left us with a beautiful Titan home at the end.”
Aaron Sullivan, owner of Titan Homes, believes that good, clear, consistent communication is key to providing outstanding results.
“We’ve all done business with great companies and with poor companies, and the thing that I’ve always sensed about great companies is that they understand that providing a great product isn’t enough,” Sullivan said. “Communication and customer service is almost as important as the home we are building. It’s important to us that our clients know that we care about what’s important to them.”
If home is where the heart is, then Titan Homes has filled the community with a lot of love through quality homebuilding and proven customer satisfaction.
1. Titan Homes LLC
6001 W. Deschutes Ave., Ste. 611, Kennewick
844-218-4826
www.titanhomesllc.com
2. Sandhollow Homes, LLC
7401 W. Hood Pl. #114, Kennewick
509-438-7867
sandhollowhomes.com
3. Pahlisch Homes
1020 N. Center Parkway, Ste. A, Kennewick
509-591-9820
pahlischhomes.com
Comments