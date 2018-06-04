Readers' Choice

2018 Best Pest Control: Pointe Pest Control

June 04, 2018 06:33 PM

Pointe Pest Control performs necessary pest control services in an exemplary way. Pointe Pest Control has served Eastern Washington, Northern Idaho and Western Oregon and specifically the Tri-Cities for nearly 8 years.

Both residential or commercial services are offered, with a focus on ants, spiders, termites, bed bugs, wasps, yellowjackets, rodents and birds. Crawl space cleanup and moisture barriers, as well as attic services, including adding insulation and removal are also available.

According to Gary Isenberger, account manager in the Tri-Cities for 5 years, what sets Pointe Pest Control apart is “our customer service. What we say, we do. We take care of customers and we are a pest control company that does what we do best. We don’t try to be who we’re not.” That type of transparency, and a dedication to satisfying customers makes Pointe Pest Control the best in town.

1. Pointe Pest Control

1900 Fowler St., Ste. D, Richland

509-588-7144

3902 W Clearwater Ave., Ste. 109, Kennewick

509-591-0555

1625 W. A Street, Ste. F, Pasco

509-688-0973

pointepest.com

2. Senske Services

410 N. Quay St., Kennewick

509-374-5000

www.senske.com

3. Akridge Pest Control

1803 W. 31st Ave., Kennewick

509-948-7378

www.akridgepest.com

  Comments  