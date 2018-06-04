2018 Best Pest Control: Pointe Pest Control

Pointe Pest Control performs necessary pest control services in an exemplary way. Pointe Pest Control has served Eastern Washington, Northern Idaho and Western Oregon and specifically the Tri-Cities for nearly 8 years.
Both residential or commercial services are offered, with a focus on ants, spiders, termites, bed bugs, wasps, yellowjackets, rodents and birds. Crawl space cleanup and moisture barriers, as well as attic services, including adding insulation and removal are also available.
According to Gary Isenberger, account manager in the Tri-Cities for 5 years, what sets Pointe Pest Control apart is “our customer service. What we say, we do. We take care of customers and we are a pest control company that does what we do best. We don’t try to be who we’re not.” That type of transparency, and a dedication to satisfying customers makes Pointe Pest Control the best in town.
1. Pointe Pest Control
1900 Fowler St., Ste. D, Richland
509-588-7144
3902 W Clearwater Ave., Ste. 109, Kennewick
509-591-0555
1625 W. A Street, Ste. F, Pasco
509-688-0973
pointepest.com
2. Senske Services
410 N. Quay St., Kennewick
509-374-5000
www.senske.com
3. Akridge Pest Control
1803 W. 31st Ave., Kennewick
509-948-7378
www.akridgepest.com
