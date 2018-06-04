The Groomery owner Kelly Brown dries Gigi after a bath at The Groomery Hair Establishment for Dogs.
Readers' Choice

2018 Best Pet Boarding/Grooming/Daycare: The Groomery – Hair Establishment for Dogs

June 04, 2018 06:33 PM

The day Kelly Brown learned she could be a professional dog groomer, she was hooked.

Though she studied to be a kindergarten teacher, she traded her Crayons for scissors and hasn’t looked back.

“I can’t imagine doing anything else now,” Brown says. “This career has been such a blessing.”

Walking into The Groomery feels more like a spa or specialty boutique than a groomer, and Brown says that’s intentional. As a “full-service pet grooming salon,” The Groomery offers bathing, grooming, nail trimming and more to its four-legged clientele from Chihuahuas to Great Danes – and all dogs in between.

Now more than 30 years in the Tri-Cities, Brown says the focus is on a positive atmosphere, education, high-quality products and cultivating a relationship with the clientele – both human and canine.

“We try to do whatever the customer wants us to do, as long as it’s in the best interest of the dog,” she said. “You have to have a passion for this, and we love what we do.”

1. The Groomery – Hair Establishment for Dogs

201 N. Edison St. #260, Kennewick

509-374-3724

www.facebook.com/TheGroomeryHairEst

2. The DogHouse Pet Grooming and Doggie Daycare

135 Vista Way, Kennewick

509-736-3514

www.tabbysdoghouse.com

3. Spotted Dog Grooming

3030 W. Clearwater Ave. #120, Kennewick

509-619-3915

www.facebook.com/SpottedDogLC

