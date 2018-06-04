Readers' Choice

2018 Best RV Sales and Service: Russ Dean RV

June 04, 2018 06:32 PM

For 45 years, owner Russ Dean and his staff have provided outstanding customer service. A new, state-of-the-art facility with a magnificent showroom on Sandifur Parkway, adding to the facility in the Pasco Autoplex, creates an atmosphere and experience unlike any other in the Tri-Cities.

Russ Dean RV offers a vast variety of vehicles, including Class A, B and C motorhomes. Russ Dean RV also offers a service facility with a team of technicians more than capable at handling simple maintenance, rebuilds and everything in between.

What sets Russ Dean RV apart, according to operations director Jason Schmidt and advertising director Dave Weikum, is “our people for sure. We have the best people working for us, and it starts with ownership. We are RV people in an RV business.”

1. Russ Dean RV

9420 Sandifur Parkway, Pasco

509-545-9500

www.russdeanrv.com

2. Broadmoor RV SuperStore

9145 St. Thomas Dr., Pasco

888-420-1475

www.broadmoorrv.com

3. Blue Dog RV

412 S. Ely, Kennewick

509-396-5885

1120 N. 28th Ave., Pasco

855-998-3215

www.bluedogrv.com

