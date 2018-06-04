2018 Best Used Car Dealership: Archibald’s

For the past 18 years, the team at Archibald’s has been helping their customers enjoy every mile.
Owner Danny Archibald said Archibald’s was founded on providing a better used car buying experience. Though he said it helps that he and his team are “super picky about what we sell,” and offer the lowest prices in town, Archibald said their dealership’s success is thanks to their no-pressure, no sleight of hand customer service approach. “We treat people the way we want to be treated always, no matter what,” he said.
Apparently, it’s working for them; Archibald said 46 percent of their customers are repeat buyers, a number he said is unheard of in the industry. “It means we’re held to a higher standard, but that motivates us to find ways to shine and continue to ask how we can differentiate ourselves from the typical car dealership.”
1. Archibald’s
6902 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick
509-737-1199
www.archibalds.net
2. West Coast Auto Dealers
240 N. Ely, Kennewick
509-260-3844
3203 W. Marie St., Pasco
509-381-1012
www.wcdealers.com
3. Overturf Volkswagen Kia
1016 W. Columbia Dr., Kennewick
509-586-3185
www.overturfmotors.com
