2018 Best Veterinarian: Vista Veterinary Hospital

Vista Veterinary Hospital has served Tri-City pets and their owners since 1958. The clinic has grown with the community and now has five veterinarians.
Services range from wellness exams and surgeries to boarding and microchipping. Advanced dental services are also offered.
“Mouth pain is so common. … I am amazed how many times people will tell me their dog or cat is a different, happier pet after addressing hidden dental issues,” said Dr. Kathy Batdorf, veterinarian and partner.
Additionally, Vista is equipped with technology to serve pets with cancer. Dr. Michelle Meyer, veterinarian and partner, works with veterinary oncologists at Washington State University to provide chemotherapy.
Not only does Vista provide high-quality, cutting-edge services, but it does so while considering owners’ personal and financial limitations.
“Our clients are not just customers; they are our friends,” Batdorf said. “We try to do the best we can for each person and their pet.”
1. Vista Veterinary Hospital
5603 W. Canal Dr., Kennewick
509-783-2131
www.vistaveterinary.com
2. VCA Meadow Hills Animal Hospital
Meadow Hills South, 3711 Plaza Way, Kennewick
509-735-0397
Meadow Hills, 8802 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick
509-783-0399
Vineyard Animal Hospital, 1021 W. 4th Ave., Kennewick
509-582-7211
vcahospitals.com
3. Animal Hospital of Pasco
3012 Rd. 92, Pasco
509-545-9949
www.pascovets.com
