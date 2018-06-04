BlankSpace exudes a chic, clean, minimalist, modern vibe for any event.
Readers' Choice

2018 Best Wedding/Event Venue: BlankSpace Tri-Cities

June 04, 2018 06:19 PM

BlankSpace in Kennewick’s Southridge area has taken the Tri-Cities’ special events scene by storm. It has hosted some 500 private events, including live music, parties, creative workshops, weddings, and baby and bridal showers, since opening just 17 months ago.

“I saw a gap in the market and ran with that idea, and then sort of just expanded,” owner Olivia Berg of Kennewick said.

BlankSpace exudes a chic, clean, minimalist, modern vibe, the neutrality of which lends itself to being “blank … so people can come in and execute their vision,” Berg said. This makes it an ideal setting for most any event theme or color scheme.

“It’s amazing to me what people will do when they have the right place to do it,” Berg said.

New this year, The Local coffee shop opened its second location in BlankSpace, making it a great place to grab a cup of joe on Kennewick’s south side.

