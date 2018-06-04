2018 Best Wedding/Event Venue: BlankSpace Tri-Cities

BlankSpace in Kennewick’s Southridge area has taken the Tri-Cities’ special events scene by storm. It has hosted some 500 private events, including live music, parties, creative workshops, weddings, and baby and bridal showers, since opening just 17 months ago.
“I saw a gap in the market and ran with that idea, and then sort of just expanded,” owner Olivia Berg of Kennewick said.
BlankSpace exudes a chic, clean, minimalist, modern vibe, the neutrality of which lends itself to being “blank … so people can come in and execute their vision,” Berg said. This makes it an ideal setting for most any event theme or color scheme.
“It’s amazing to me what people will do when they have the right place to do it,” Berg said.
New this year, The Local coffee shop opened its second location in BlankSpace, making it a great place to grab a cup of joe on Kennewick’s south side.
1. BlankSpace Tri-Cities
5453 Ridgeline Dr., #140 and #150, Kennewick
509-579-0890
www.blankspacetricities.com
2. Canyon Lakes Golf Course
3700 W. Canyon Lakes Dr., Kennewick
509-582-3736
www.canyonlakesgolfcourse.com
3. Bella Fiori Gardens
219605 E. Perkins Rd., Kennewick
509-713-4423
www.bellafiorigardens.com
Comments