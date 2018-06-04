2018 Best Department Store: Chaplaincy Repeat Boutique

The Chaplaincy Repeat Boutique may not be a traditional department store, but it has everything you need nonetheless. Here you will find household items, clothing, furniture and more.
The Chaplaincy, a non-profit that provides local hospice care, opened its first store in Kennewick last year. Interest has far exceeded expectations, so much that they recently opened a second store in Richland.
Donations come from families who come through hospice and are sometimes left with loved ones’ possessions, as well as the public in general. The stores are primarily operated by volunteers. “People like knowing they are supporting something local,” says Leslie Streeter, Director of Business Development and Operations, “and we are seeking a whole new group of volunteers. It’s provided a new avenue to support hospice.”
Shoppers enjoy the spacious, clean, organized displays that are not cluttered. Both donations and volunteers are welcomed. Shop the stores Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
1. Chaplaincy Repeat Boutique
22 Kennewick Ave., Kennewick
509-619-0600
1331 George Washington Way, Richland
509-940-5599
ChaplaincyRepeatBoutique.org
2. Macy’s
1321 W. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick
509-734-6000
www.macys.com
3. Kohl’s
1457 Tapteal Dr., Richland
509-783-1217
www.kohls.com
3. Target
Multiple Mid-Columbia locations
www.target.com
Comments