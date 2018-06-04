Ranch & Home has stores in Kennewick and Pasco and boasts a wide selection of farm, gardening and feed supplies.
Ranch & Home has stores in Kennewick and Pasco and boasts a wide selection of farm, gardening and feed supplies. Courtesy photo

2018 Best Farm & Feed Store: Ranch and Home

June 04, 2018 05:52 PM

Ranch and Home is a family-owned business that has served the Tri-Cities since 1974, providing a variety of products and services that cater to any type of customer. The variety of products from nuts and bolts, to nice clothing and athletic wear, to hunting and fishing gear, to camping gear, to barbecues and survival gear, to anything and everything, provides what manager Chris Hamilton calls, “a general store feel that has something for everyone.”

Stellar customer service and making sure every customer is taken care of is what Chris believes keeps people coming back to Ranch and Home. “We are a one-stop shop that wants to take care of everyone.”

Ranch and Home also at times hosts feed classes for FFA, firearms instruction and safety classes, fishing seminars, and even barbecue classes. Overall, the variety of products, friendly employees, and excellent customer service makes Ranch and Home the best in town.

1. Ranch and Home

845 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick

509-737-1996

516 N. Oregon Ave., Pasco

509-547-5513

www.ranch-home.com

2. Farm & Home Hardware

50 N. Canal Blvd., Basin City

509-269-4403

www.facebook.com/shopherefirst/

3. Basin Feed & Supply

9200 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-737-8428

www.basinfeedtrailersales.com

