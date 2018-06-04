From landscaping products and houseplants to garden necessities and home decor, Beaver Bark has everything you need under one roof.
From landscaping products and houseplants to garden necessities and home decor, Beaver Bark has everything you need under one roof. Courtesy Urbren Shoot

Readers' Choice

2018 Best Garden Center/Nursery: Beaver Bark Gift & Garden Center

June 04, 2018 05:50 PM

What started with one pile of bark 25 years ago has blossomed into the year-round, full-service garden center known today as Beaver Bark. “We try to do it all,” said manager Jackie Bobbett. Being open year-round, Beaver Bark’s offerings change with the seasons and holidays.

Beaver Bark remains a family-owned and -run operation, selling everything from plants to garden décor and supplies, to over fifty different bulk materials such as decorative rock, soils and amendments, sand, gravel, flagstones, and of course, bark. It even rents out towable, by-the-yard concrete-mixing buggies. In essence, Beaver Park has on-hand just about anything one might need to bring that dream yard to life.

“Our specialty is probably the staff,” said Bobbett. “It’s what sets us apart from everyone else. They’re very knowledgeable … It’s the place to go if you want great customer service and the right answers the first time.”

