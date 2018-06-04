Yoke’s Fresh Markets has four locations in the Tri-Cities.
Yoke’s Fresh Markets has four locations in the Tri-Cities. Courtesy photo

2018 Best Grocery Store: Yoke’s Fresh Market

June 04, 2018 05:48 PM

With four locations in the Tri-Cities, this whole foods grocery store really has it all. From our region’s finest wines that they proudly showcase to the hand-made artisan soaps that greet you at the entrance, Yoke’s Fresh Market is the winner for the second year in a row for Best Grocery Store.

​“We are honored to win the People's Choice Award. We appreciate the opportunity to be a part of the Tri-Cities community and to have been voted best grocery store again this year,” said Steve Beckman, store manager.

Not only does Yoke’s Fresh Market have the most cheese-lover’s cheese imaginable, its stores also carry Cougar Gold, one of our region’s top-selling cheeses, Go Cougs! But what really seems to get people’s attention is the produce section. It’s bright and its layout pops like contemporary art; it really does have a zen garden vibe but it’s edible.

1. Yoke’s Fresh Market

1410 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick

4905 N. Rd. 68, Pasco

454 Keene Rd., Richland

1401 Bombing Range Rd., West Richland

www.yokesfreshmarkets.com

2. WinCo Foods

4602 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-783-1997

101 Columbia Point Dr., Richland

509-942-1557

www.wincofoods.com

3. Fred Meyer

2811 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick

509-735-8700

101 Wellsian Way, Richland

509-943-8340

www.fredmeyer.com

