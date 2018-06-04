2018 Best Hardware Store: Ace Hardware

It’s back to the top of the list for Griggs Ace Hardware. The company has swept the People’s Choice awards for best hardware store for six years.
It’s probably because of the Grigg family’s longstanding community roots and dedication to the area. They first set up shop 79 years ago, opening a department store that eventually partnered with Ace Hardware in 1969. The company has been in the family for four generations and has expanded and relocated many times since it first opened.
This past year, the company nearly doubled the size of its Richland location — taking over the former space occupied by Hastings Entertainment after it closed.
“Since we’re locally owned, we’re able to adapt and do things that the community wants, whereas big boxes can’t do that,” said owner Charlie Grigg.
Grigg said the company also has changed the selection at its Richland store, adding more sporting goods and work clothing.
